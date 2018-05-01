While walking in Sunset Beach recently, I noticed signs warning people to be aware of stingrays in the ocean. Mike Van Voorhis, president of the Sunset Beach Community Association, said he got a call from a Huntington Beach Marine Safety Official asking him to warn people about the stingray danger.



Marine Safety Lt. Eric Dieterman said the increase in stingray injuries most often occurs during low tides and small-to-moderate size surf conditions.



“To limit the risk of a stingray injury, we advise the public to perform what is called the ‘Stingray Shuffle,’ which will disturb the ocean floor, hopefully clearing the area of stingrays where you are wading.”



In fact, the “Stingray Shuffle” is well-known to longtime local beachgoers—Seal Beach resident Gary Snow wrote and recorded a song by that name in 2011.



I also chatted with Marcus Barrera of Surfriders Academy Surf School, a longtime instructor of surfers in the area. Marcus said he recommends wearing stingray boots.



“These boots have saved my feet so many times from stings. They are extremely thick on the sole and have thick rubber around the whole boot,” said the well-known surfer.



“They’re not 100% sting-proof but they’ve really helped me and my students,” he said.



“Even if there are no warning signs posted, that does not mean that there are no stingrays near you in the ocean, so you have to be prepared every time you get in the water,” he said. “Safety is Everything.”



Helmut Bjorkman, a Sunset Beach resident surfer, said he has been stung by stingrays. “Always be cautious entering the ocean. Look around you and definitely shuffle your feet,” he said. “It sure beats ending up soaking your painful, injured foot in a bucket of hot water.”



For more information about the Sunset Beach Stingray Advisory, contact Huntington Beach Lifeguard headquarters from 8-5, Monday through Friday at 714-536-5281.