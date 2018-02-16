Steve Masoner of Save Our Beach was honored as Seal Beach’s “Citizen of the Year” for 2018 over the weekend during the Annual Cypress College Americana Awards. He’s credited with keeping the city’s beaches clean for more than 20-years beginning by himself and now is armed with a large number of volunteers. “The recognition goes to many; you don’t do anything by yourself,” he said. Masoner and his late wife Kim founded Save Our Beach in October 1999.



Pictured above with Masoner, from left to right, are Cypress College Foundation President and Stanton Mayor David Shawver, Cypress College President Dr. JoAnna Schilling and and Seal Beach Mayor Mike Varipapa.