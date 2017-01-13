The Seal Beach City Council will consider declaring an emergency for the West End (Water) Pump Station at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Council Chambers. The station requires repairs. The council will also consider a budget amendment to pay for the repairs of the station and the rental of portable water pumps during recent rains.
About Us | Advertise | *News Alert* | Contact Us |
Seal Beach, CA7 day Forecast
56° F Partly Cloudy
Special City Council meeting set for 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 Staff Report | Fri, Jan 13 2017 05:34 PM
Rate This Article 0 vote(s)
Average Vote 0/5
Average Vote 0/5
Latest NewsMost Recommended Articles
Sun Newspapers | 216 Main Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740 | Phone: 562-430-7555 | Fax: 562-430-3469 | info@sunnews.org | Site Feedback | Corporate