One of California’s leading business coaches will soon offer trending business tips to the readers of the Seal Beach Sun.



Bahaa Moukadam is a global executive coach and a former a Silicon Valley CEO with an extensive track record of turning around and hyper-growing tech companies before becoming certified to teach the well-known ‘Rockefeller Habits’ to other business leaders.



Further, Moukadam will begin offering a series of columns entitled “Bahaa on Business” to the Seal Beach Sun beginning soon.



“We are living in a transformative period for small and medium sized business,” says Moukadam, who says sustainable business success requires balancing a focus on Results while at the same time building deep and rewarding Relationships. Focusing on one without the other can produce only short-term success to be soon followed by struggle, frustration or failure.



According to the Rockefeller Habits, the success or failure of every business, large or small, generally depends on four major decisions; people, strategy, execution and cash, says Moukadam.



“For sure there are many decisions to be made in each of those areas, but If you can align your purpose and your people to a strategic objective, and execute well it is amazing how quickly your business will improve,” he said.



The SoCal business coach says he is inspired by helping business owners acquire an integrated life while reducing anxiety and escaping the common ‘traps’ of business. We often try to separate our business from our personal life creating undue anxiety. While we spend most of our waking hours at work, we tend to think that our family and friends are most important creating an inherent misalignment.



Moukadam has a master’s Degree in electrical engineering from the University of Kansas and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Missouri University School of Science and Technology. He has successfully coached and conducted business in more than 25 countries around the world.



In addition to his coaching practice, Moukadam is a contributor to the book “Scaling Up” by Verne Harnish, which is considered by many to be the holy grail for reliable information on building a business. More than 50,000 U.S. companies have paid to attend seminars to better understand the methodologies referenced in this best-selling book.



“Expanding to Orange County is an exciting prospect,” said Moukadam, after having now worked with tens of businesses in L.A. over the past three years. “The tremendous concentration and combination of businesses in Orange County present a great opportunity for making a much bigger impact,” he added.



Moukadam recently presented a sold-out seminar to business owners in Orange County.



“It was one of the best investments I’ve made,” claims Pete Fowler, the founder and CEO of Pete Fowler Construction, who has twice attended a Moukadam seminar.



For further information on Moukadam’s business coaching, visit www.seemetricspartners.com. If you have a specific business question, send it to askbahaa@seemetricspartners.com.