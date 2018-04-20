The Woman’s Guild of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Seal Beach will host a presentation by a widely accomplished Roman Catholic nun Monday, April 23, according to spokesman Chad Berlinghieri.



According to the church, Sister Eymard Flood will present “A Mission and its Lasting Effects,” at the Church hall in Seal Beach.



Sister Flood is a Sister of the order of St. Clare. She was born in Ireland, the youngest of three children, and came to America in 1967 as a junior high school teacher.



Over time, she was elevated to principal but her strong faith led her to make even more sacrifices and a greater contribution.



At the invitation of Bishop Norman McFarland In 1996, Sister Flood was named the Vicar for Religious of the Diocese of Orange. The appointment took Sister Flood to missions all around the U.S and other parts of the world.



Internationally, her work was generally located in Rome and India.



Sister Flood was elected National President of the Vicars Conference in 2008 and during that time, she received the BENEMERENTI Award from Pope Benedict XVI.



“Charities have always been part of my life and I am very pleased to share some of these involvements with the faith community,” said Sister Flood.



Berlinghieri is working with Sister Flood to create the an entity to support retired religious servants.



The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.