For the second year, Side by Side Industries will sponsor the Los Alamitos Education Foundation’s King and Queen of Hearts campaign at the Archduke level of $5,000. LAEF is extremely grateful to SXS Industries for their continued commitment to education in our community.



Proceeds from the campaign support STEAM Fairs on all campuses and a district-wide STEAM Showcase this spring on May 19th. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. In addition, the campaign funds special projects such as supporting the LAHS Robotics Team and elementary school media centers.



SXS Industries, located at 8437 Katella Ave in Stanton, CA is a local family owned and operated company specializing in performance UTV accessories, service, custom builds as well as Jeep/Truck accessories and builds. The company is devoted to off road performance with a state of the art showroom and a full installation facility onsite.



SXS Industries wwner Jason Leibl, is always excited to share his passion, knowledge and resources with new customers. For more information on SXS Industries, visit www.sxsindustries.com or call 714-821-1388. LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence in our community by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to Pre-K to 12th grade students.



For additional information on LAEF, please call 562-799-4700 x80424 or visit www.LAEF4kids.org. To learn more about the King and Queen of Hearts campaign, visit www.LAEF4kids.org/kingandqueen.