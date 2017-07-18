[x]close

HomeLatest NewsSettlement reached in Gum Grove tree cutting
Settlement reached in Gum Grove tree cutting Staff Report | Tue, Jul 18 2017 12:20 PM

The Sun has learned that the city has reached a settlement with Rocky Gentner, the hill resident who reportedly cut down trees at Gum Grove Park. The city will receive $250,000 and each side pays their own legal bills. Additional details to come.

