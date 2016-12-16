State Sen. Janet Nguyen told the City Council this week that a lobbyist Seal Beach hired never contacted her to lobby to keep Seal Beach’s seat on the Orange County Fire Authority board.



The city paid Khouri Consulting $150,000 to lobby against a bill that changed local representation on the fire agency board. Assembly Bill 1217, which became law in September, eliminated alternate representation on the Fire Authority board. The original version would have reduced the number of seats on the board, eliminating the representation for small Orange County cities. During the public comment segment of this week’s City Council meeting, resident Dr. Robert Goldberg raised concern that the city had spent a total of $150,000 on a lobbyist to oppose a bill that had passed. He also criticized Sen. Nguyen for voting in favor of the bill.



Nguyen was at the meeting to update the council on state legislation and to honor departing councilmen Gary Miller and David Sloan.



District Four Councilman Miller said he spoke with state senators Nguyen and John Moorlach and as far as he knew, the lobbyist never spoke with either of them. Miller has been a consistent critic of the city’s lobbyist.



Nguyen later came up to the podium and confirmed that the lobbyist never contacted her. She defended her vote in favor of the final version of the bill as that simply ratified a previous decision of the OCFA board. She also argued that Senate Democrats could have replaced the final version of the bill with the original if she had not continued to vote in favor of the final version. District One Councilwoman Ellery Deaton said she understood the process, but said the bill was a “foot in the door” for the state to interfere in the operation of the Fire Authority board. She said she, District Two Councilman Sloan and City Manager Jill Ingram had discussed the issue with Nguyen.



Mayor Sandra Massa-Lavitt told Nguyen that Seal Beach wants the alternate representative position restored. Massa-Lavitt also said she was disappointed that Seal Beach’s lobbyist did not speak to her.



As for the issue of an alternate representative on the Fire Authority board, Deaton said if Councilman Sloan had been sick on the night of a given meeting, Seal Beach would not be represented at that meeting.



Some individuals in the audience, impatient for public comment to resume, began calling for the council to “get on with it” and began slowly clapping.Massa-Lavitt tapped her gavel and called for order. Public comment then resumed.



That night the City Council also:



• Joined the Concerned Coastal Communities Coalition for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends on July 30.



• Rejected all bids on a landscape maintenance contract and directed staff to do a cost-benefit analysis of having the work done by city employees.