Sailors and civilians from Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach celebrated Friday, Dec. 2 following the announcement that their base had been named winner of the 2017 Commander, Navy Region Southwest Installation Excellence Award for Small Installations.



The award recognizes bases for superior support to Navy operating forces and innovative efforts to improve quality of life, efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability.



“This was a challenging decision for me,” said Rear Adm. Yancy Lindsey, commander of Navy Region Southwest.



“Reviewing these nomination packages reinforced to me the outstanding initiative, imagination, professionalism, and just plain ‘can do’ attitude demonstrated by all of our installation staff,” said Rear Adm. Lindsey.



In recent years base personnel have championed a wide range of initiatives to reduce operating costs, increase the use of renewable energy, and improve housing and recreational opportunities for military families.



“It is important to take the time to pause from what we are doing and get together to congratulate ourselves for a job well done,” said weapons station Commanding Officer Capt. Noel Dahlke.



“Let’s continue to build on our achievements and use this momentum to make 2017 an even better year for supporting the Navy and executing our mission,” said Capt. Dahlke.



It was the second time in five years that the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach and its two detachments in Fallbrook and Norco, California had been honored with a southwest installation excellence award win.



In 2012 the base went on to win the award for the best small installation throughout the Navy.



As in 2012, the weapons station will next represent the Southwest region for recognition as the best small installation Navy-wide.



That competition is scheduled to be decided by January 2017.



Commencing operations in 1944 as a Naval Ammunition and Net Depot, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach provides munitions to a majority of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.