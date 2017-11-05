A community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served Thursday, Nov. 23 at St. Anne’s Church.



The Seal Beach community has a long history of providing a special Thanksgiving dinner, fun, music and companionship for those in town who would otherwise spend the day alone. Since 1979, various businesses, donors, volunteers and the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce have come together at St. Anne’s Church on 10th Street to produce the Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. This time-honored tradition began as a way for businesses and the Chamber to thank residents and shoppers for their patronage and support.



Many groups and organizations take part in the giving, including Ladies of the Evening, who provide delicious pumpkin pies and the Miss Seal Beach Court, dressing up as pilgrims and posing for photos with guests.



Run Seal Beach has again awarded a $500 grant to provide each guest with a parting gift as a keepsake.



Frank Bursinger will return as the lead chef and Tim Way, president of Way Company is chairing this year’s event after co-chairing it last year. “I am deeply moved by the generosity of our local businesses, organizations and individuals who donate food, gifts, money and time for this worthy event,” said Way.



All guests are welcome, but please make reservations because seating is limited. If you would like to attend, but do not have transportation, it will be provided at no cost. Be sure to let the Chamber know if you need to be picked up and dropped off, as there will be volunteers from the Seal Beach Lion’s Club available to help.



The Chamber will once again coordinate all donations and volunteers for the event. There are plenty of jobs, both the day of and prior to it, so if you are interested in volunteering, donating or for more information, please contact the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce.



Finally, as for the last 37, this year’s free Seal Beach community Thanksgiving dinner will be at St. Anne’s Church on 10th Street with seating beginning at 11 a.m. and will feature festive music, BINGO and a traditional dinner served at noon. There is only one seating, so be sure to make your reservations as soon as possible.



For more information and to make reservations to the annual community Thanksgiving dinner, contact the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce at 562-799-0179 or via email at admin@sealbeachchamber.org.