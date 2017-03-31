On Saturday, March 25, 2017, Virginia Haley celebrated her 100th Birthday with family and friends at the First United Methodist Church at 10th and Central. She was introduced as “The Matriarch of Seal Beach” who has lived a fulfilling life in the community for 95 years. Virginia attributes her peace of mind and longevity to the “Serenity Prayer.” Her guests were encouraged to consider these words of wisdom as a source for inspiration. Terri Quinlan interviewed Virginia during a recent “Life and Times in Seal Beach” segment. Terri says, “Virginia is a joy to speak with and I am so happy I was given the opportunity to hear her life story.” The one-hour in-depth interview will air on a date to be determined in April.