Our quiet beachside treasure will soon be bustling with visitors from all over the State, and the Country, when the West Coast’s largest ocean-side classic car show converges on Seal Beach on April 29, 2017. The event is free and open to the public, with ample free parking again this year, at the Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach, with pedestrian and shuttle access to the show. Use the Liberty Gate Entrance just South of PCH. The main entrance for the Base, is not an entry point for parking. The show begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Seal Beach. This is the one day a year Main Street becomes an official “walk-street.”



Special features include a NHRA Dragster/Funnycar “Cacklefest” at the pier and drag racing stars. Returning to the show is a stunning display of vintage pre-1979 motorcycles, featuring vintage gentleman style café racers, sponsored by TankFarm & Co. in Seal Beach. We will have dozens of vintage motorcycles parked around town as well, as various café racer clubs from So Cal have come to make this show one of their primary destinations.



Thousands of attendees will spend the day strolling and viewing nearly 550 vintage cars in nearly 30 classes at this judged event. Festivities include live music throughout the day from bands on three different stages (That Cover Band, Down the Hatch, Flying Squad and Boys & the Beez), fun and interesting vendor and nostalgic displays, a Pinewood Derby, celebrity appearances, Seal Beach Lion’s pancake breakfast and hotdog lunch, and a return by popular demand of the People’s Choice Award. Seal Beach Cub Scout Pack 116 will again host an ex-officio Pinewood Derby at the Pier from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. All preteen girls and boys are invited to the derby race, which is always a local favorite.



And speaking of local favorites, be sure to stop in and “fill-up” at all the local restaurants and taverns in Old Town. The 30th Annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show is an official event of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce and could not be produced without the support of generous sponsors, including Title Sponsor – G & M Oil; Platinum Sponsor, Seal Beach’s own Original Parts Group; along with returning sponsors Russo & Steele, The Sun Newspapers, the City, and our new sponsor, Selman Chevrolet, who is bringing a 50th Anniversary Chevrolet Camaro to be displayed along side of some of our top show cars at Eisenhower Park.



This show, the production solely in the arms of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce is the city’s biggest event, and allows the Chamber to fund the various community related events throughout the calendar year. With over 100 volunteers, it truly takes a village to put on this show. The city staff greatly contributes with its police, public works, lifeguard, and various other departments. Once again, we are sold out for car entries. Registration for the 2018 show will begin the day of the Show this year, so register early, and ensure yourself a spot for next year’s show!



About the Seal Beach Chamber Of Commerce:â€¨The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce provides a healthy environment to sustain, promote and grow businesses, civic and community organizations in the area, while providing opportunity to enhance the quality of life of the greater Seal Beach community through local events. The Chamber puts on the Classic Car Show, the Health Fair, the Summer Concert Series, and the Christmas Tree Lighting, to name just a few of our community events. For information about the Chamber, call 562-799-0179 or visit sealbeachchamber.org.