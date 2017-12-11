The Seal Beach Republican Women Federated club held a Christmas toy drive within their membership this month to benefit Interval House in Seal Beach.



Interval House is a comprehensive, award-winning agency that runs a domestic violence program.



It operates two emergency shelters, four transitional housing sites, two community service centers and 10 satellites in the highest risk areas of Orange and Los Angeles Counties.



Interval House recently received as a donation, a Craftsman House in Long Beach, which will greatly increase its available space and ability to provide shelter for those in need.



Interval House is unique to the nation for providing seven days a week services, including 24 hour hotlines, emergency shelters, transitional housing, youth services, LGBTQ services, and multicultural programs.



It has recently been named a model program and one of the five most outstanding organizations of its type in the nation.



Seal Beach Republican Women Federated has supported Interval House since 1979, when Barbara and Tom Blackman, joined the Board of Interval House and shared their passion with the Republican Women who adopted them as one of their major charities.



According to a statement issued by the club, members considered it a pleasure and an honor to deliver the gift of joy to so many deserving people in the community.