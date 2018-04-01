Seal Beach Republican Women Federated will host their annual Blind Wine Tasting fundraiser this Sunday, April 22, at 3 p.m. at a private Seal Beach residence. The cost to attend the event is $40 per person and attendees are encouraged to bring a bottle of their favorite wine to be entered in the blind wine tasting contest. Prizes will be awarded for winning selections. Special invited guests include Michelle Steel, Orange County Board of Supervisors, Tyler Diep, for State Assembly, Mark Meuser for Secretary of State and Dave Harrington for Orange County Sheriff.



“The annual fundraiser is always a lot of fun and enables us to contribute to various organizations throughout the year, including the Wounded Warrior Project, the Pat Nixon Scholarship Fund, Interval House and local college students,” said Patty Biggerstaff, president of Seal Beach Republican Women Federated.



According to Biggerstaff, the Pat Nixon scholarship fund supports women entering or re-entering college in pursuit of a degree. To qualify, women must be 25 years or older, live in Orange County and be registered as a Republican. Applicants are required to submit a letter stating how the scholarship would help them fill the educational requirements necessary to qualify for a career or position of employment and what their future education and career goals are.



Seal Beach Republican Women Federated also provides scholarships to conservative clubs within local colleges and universities, including Orange Coast College, Cal State Long Beach, University of California Irvine and Golden West College. Scholarships help students attend classes, purchase books and cover travel expenses to Sacramento.



To RSVP for the Blind Wine Tasting Fundraiser, contact Joan Wolfelt at: joanewolfelt@aol.com. To learn more about Seal Beach Republican Federated or how to qualify or apply for a scholarship, contact Patty Biggerstaff at: SealBeachRWF@cfrw.org.