Your 2018 Seal Beach PONY Baseball League will field 259 players and their families this season. The league is a 100 percent volunteer organization. Seal Beach PONY organizers issued a statement thanking the community for their continued support in keeping local kids active and engaged. A special thank you was issued to Seal Beach Police Officer Ryan Bedard who delivered the ceremonial Opening Day ball to Astro Pitcher Henry Ziegler, as seen in the photograph.
Seal Beach PONY season begins For The Sun | Fri, Mar 02 2018 12:08 AM
