Your 2018 Seal Beach PONY Baseball League will field 259 players and their families this season. The league is a 100 percent volunteer organization. Seal Beach PONY organizers issued a statement thanking the community for their continued support in keeping local kids active and engaged. A special thank you was issued to Seal Beach Police Officer Ryan Bedard who delivered the ceremonial Opening Day ball to Astro Pitcher Henry Ziegler, as seen in the photograph.