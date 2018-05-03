Seal Beach PONY families gathered at the McGaugh fields Sunday, April 29, to cheer on their favorite coaches as they participated in the 2018 Annual Coaches Classic.



The Coaches Classic is a fundraiser and league family tradition started in 2012 by league commissioner Scott Ellison. Coaches participate in a friendly and slightly competitive series of softball games.



Players and families sat in the stands and cheered on their favorite coaches. Mustang player Aidan Welch came with his parents to watch the games.



“The best thing about the Coaches Classic is seeing the coaches on the field trying their best.” said Aiden. “The most exciting thing is watching the winning team get the championship cup!”



Four teams battled it out in multiple softball games resulting in winner and loser brackets. The Championship game was played by Team Wurmlinger and Team Conn.



Both teams gave it their all, suffering scrapes, bumps and bruises along the way. In the end, Team Wurmlinger came out ahead and claimed the coveted Coaches Classic Cup for 2018.



A great day was had by all as families picnicked on the fields and enjoyed the games and beautiful weather. Coach Wurmlinger summed up the event perfectly, “This is a great day for all families in the league. This year’s tournament saw a lot of new families and coaches participating. It was a beautiful day and the best part of it is watching the players turn the tables on their coaches. It’s great to have them cheer us on and even give us some advice!”



The Coaches Classic is what Seal Beach PONY is all about—family, friends and fun.



The league offers boys and girls, ages 3-9 to be part of something truly meaningful through the game of baseball. Seal Beach Pony serves Seal Beach, Alamitos, Rossmoor, Long Beach, and Westminster. For more information, visit http://sbpony.teamsnapsites.com.