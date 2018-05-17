On Tuesday, May 16 at about 11:50 a.m., the Chevron gas station at 2950 Westminster Ave. was robbed, according to a statement issued by the Seal Beach Police Department. Polie officials say a man entered the store and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun at the cashier. He demanded money and handed the cashier a green plastic grocery bag. The cashier complied with his demands and placed about $100 in the bag. The cashier gave the bag back to the suspect who then fled the location on foot towards the Leisure World Shopping Center.



According to the police, the suspect was described as a male, Hispanic in appearance, in his mid-30s, with a black mustache, and short hair. He was wearing a long white t-shirt, khaki pants or shorts, and black baseball cap with a white emblem. The suspect possibly had a tattoo on his face or neck.



This investigation is currently ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information related to this crime to contact Detective Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100 ext. 1109.