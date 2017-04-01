Since the beginning of the car show, the Lions have stepped up for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Car Show.



Also, in years prior, Spring was in part ushered in by the Lions pancake breakfast and then a grilled lunch.



This will be the 64th annual Pancake Breakfast. Breakfast begins serving at 7 a.m. and should be available for car show participants, visitors and residents alike.



In partnership with Bogart’s Coffee, JoAnn Adams, a former chair of the Car Show, always helps by sponsoring coffee for the Lions and guests.



Breakfast is a hearty pancakes, pork sausage, fruit medley and your choice of orange juice, milk or coffee.



Lunch is a hot dog or bratwurst with chips and choice of canned soda, water or other beverage. Both are a bargain at $6, and there is an opportunity also to see the best drawing item of the year.



For this year’s 27th annual Car Opportunity Drawing, the Lions are bringing forth the sporty and luxurious 2017 Subaru Crosstrek as Grand Prize.



In striking “Quartz Blue Pearl” exterior with a dark interior, this luxurious, roomy four-door SUV, has received a lot of attention in Timmons Subaru of Long Beach showroom.



Look for this stunning Lions Fish Fry prize right near the Lions cooking area to the left of the pier as you look to the water. Tickets are available for $100 and are limited to 750 total tickets. This year, the Lions are thrilled to have such a vehicle with sleek lines and sporty attitude to be showcased at the Car Show.



You might ask, where does the money from the Lions go? Well, 100 percent of the proceeds of the Pancake Breakfast and Grill during the car show go to the Lions volunteer commitments to sight, hearing and community projects. As a board member, it was my pleasure to hear the board consider new projects like the Annual Easter Egg Hunt as well as tried and true events, such as Honor the Teacher for our school district. At the same time, there is a sight clinic which has just happened in Santa Ana and the Lions continue to remove graffiti via the Lions Against Graffiti (LAG) project every day.



So come out to the Car Show, grab at least one meal with the Lions and make a difference not only here, but in communities like ours all the world over. Oh, and be sure to ask Mike Gibbons and his team how to get an opportunity drawing for the Subaru Crosstrek.



Seth Eaker of Black Marble Consulting is the President Elect of the Seal Beach Lions Club, and served as the logistics and PR director of the Car Show for four years after being the event chair for two years.