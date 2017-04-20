The Seal Beach Lions are holding their inugural Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m.



The Lions are seeking Players for this “Amazing Race” type of event!



Entry teams will head out on foot along and nearby Main Street in pursuit of solving puzzles that will lead them from on Station to the next Station, etc., ultimately ending up at Glory Days for fantastic awards and dancing to to the live band SuperDelux.



Individual Participant = $15



Team of Four = $50



100% of your donation will go to Lions Wilderness Camp for Deaf Children

Tax ID # 37 - 161 - 3518



To register, please go to http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ee098rqe2218a8b8&llr=cexnvbkab or email

marcella@marcellamcsorley. com or kfredhiolm@alliedrefrigeration.com to get the link sent to you electronically. You may also send a check made out to Seal Beach Lions Foundation and send to 1198 Pacific Coast Highway D305, Seal Beach, California 90740.



Questions?



Please call/text 562-980-2238 or 714-851-5653.