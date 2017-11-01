At the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, fighting between the Allied Forces and Germany stopped, putting an end to the bloodshed of World War I. This is the day that the armistice agreement was signed, which is now known as Veterans Day.



Seal Beach Lions Club partnered with Grace Community Church in hosting a Veterans Day Celebration at Eisenhower Park. The Seal Beach community and surrounding areas came out in droves to support our veterans. One highlight of the event was Young Marines and the Sea Cadets combining their color guard teams. A big thank you goes to American Legion Post 857, VFW, Grace Community Church Choir, and special guest speakers Mayor Sandra Massa Levitt and Veteran Travis Greene. As well, an enormous thanks and shout out to Mr. Jim Klisanin for providing American flags for this event for the past 15 years. Senior Pastor Bob Wriedt said, “It’s amazing how much can get accomplished when nobody is worried about getting the credit.” The collaboration between the Seal Beach Lions Club and Grace Community Church, along with the other various volunteer groups, proved to be quite successful.