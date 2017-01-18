The National Weather Service is forecasting three winter storms bringing 2 to 4 inches of rain during the next several days. The first storm is expected to arrive Wednesday, Jan. 18, followed by a second storm on Friday, Jan. 20, and a third storm on Sunday, Jan. 22. This is a significant rain event that may impact some coastal areas, including Seal Beach.

Additionally, high surf is expected during this time. The NWS has also issued a Beach Hazard Statement that is in effect Friday, Jan. 20, through Monday evening, Jan. 23, The surf is expected to build through the week, culminating on Saturday, Jan. 21, with 7-10 foot waves and sets up to 12-14 feet. For more information, the Beach Hazards Statement can be found on the National Weather Service website at; http://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=usa&wwa=Beach%20Hazards%20Statement

The combination of high surf and heavy rain may cause mild to moderate flooding in Seal Beach. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the rain event and responding appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf and weather conditions and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their property. The city has established several locations where complimentary sand and empty sandbags are available for residents. The sandbag locations are;

Marine Safety Headquarters – 888 Ocean Avenue

The Naval Weapons Station, “Liberty Gate”—Seal Beach Boulevard and Landing Avenue

Fire Station 44—Eighth Street and Central Avenue

Fire Station 48—3131 Northgate Rd. (at the 405 freeway)

Arbor Park—4665 Lampson Ave.

Marina Park—First Street and Marina Avenue

Seal Beach Public Works Yard (sandbags only)—1776 Adolfo Lopez Dr.

Emergency Notification Systems

AlertOC is a mass notification system used by the City of Seal Beach and Seal Beach Police Department to issue government related messages to residents and businesses. All residential and commercial landline phone numbers are a part of the AlertOC system. AlertOC replaced the old “Reverse 911” system. Residents can register additional cell phone numbers, text numbers and e-mail addresses at AlertOC.com.

Additionally, the City of Seal Beach uses the “NIXLE” communications system to send non-emergency messages. You can receive alerts from the City of Seal Beach by texting the zip code “90740” to “888777.” Doing this will enroll you in the NIXLE system and you will receive alerts and messages. Go to http://www.nixle.com/ for more information.