After a highly competitive process, the City of Seal Beach has selected Steve Myrter as director of the Public Works Department.

He succeeds Sean Crumby, who in September 2015 was hired to be Long Beach’s city engineer and deputy director of Public Works. Community Development Director Jim Basham has been serving as interim Public Works director since that time.

Myrter brings 30 years of professional experience in the private and public sectors. He is a registered civil engineer and a licensed state water system operator in treatment and distribution.

His appointment will be effective Jan. 30.

Myrter is currently the Public Works director/city engineer for the City of Signal Hill, where he has served for the past six years.

He has over 20 years of professional civil engineering management experience in the public sector, including over 13 years of executive management experience in the cities of Signal Hill, San Anselmo, Newport Beach and Paramount.

“With over 20 years of professional engineering and executive management experience, Mr. Myrter possesses the qualifications and leadership skills necessary to thrive in our organization,” said City Manager Jill Ingram.

“We look forward to Mr. Mryter leading the Public Works team and working towards achieving the City Council’s goals,” she said.

Myrter earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from California State University, Long Beach and is a member of several engineering organizations, including the American Public Works Association and the American Water Works Association.

He lives in Long Beach with his wife and two sons and enjoys sailing, mountain biking and snow skiing.

“I am pleased and honored to be selected to serve as the Public Works Director for the City of Seal Beach,” Myrter said. “As a member of the City team, I am looking forward to working with residents, Councilmembers and staff to accomplish the objectives outlined by the City Council.”