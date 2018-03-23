[x]close

Seal Beach gymnast wins spot on Menâ€™s Region 1 team
Seal Beach gymnast wins spot on Menâ€™s Region 1 team For The Sun | Fri, Mar 23 2018 12:02 AM

Pictured left is Andrew Horvatin, 13, of Seal Beach at the Black Jack Men’s Gymnastics Invitational in Las Vegas, Feb. 17.

This past St. Patrick's Day weekend, with the Luck of the Irish, Andrew earned a spot on the Men’s Region 1 Gymnastics Team. 

This event will take place in Chandler, Arizona, on April 8. 

