California Juinior Lifeguard of the Year Macie Buell, 12, of Seal Beach, poses with the perpetual trophy that will carry her name as the 2016 winner. Macie, a student at McAuliffe in Los Alamitos, was honored at this week’s City Council meeting. Courtesy photo
Seal Beach girl is California Junior Lifeguard of the Year Charles Kelly | Sat, Nov 19 2016 01:28 PM
