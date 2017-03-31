After a competitive testing process, the City of Seal Beach has promoted Stephen Bowles to the rank of commander and placed him in command of the Police Department’s Support Services Bureau.



Commander Bowles has more than 23 years of experience in a variety of assignments with the Seal Beach Police Department. Commander Bowles began his career in 1994 as a Reserve Police Officer. In 1995, he was hired as a full-time police officer. He has held a variety of positions including field training officer, drug recognition expert, patrol corporal, detective, and patrol sergeant. He also served as operations administrative sergeant, where he was responsible for department training, internal affairs, public information officer duties, and overseeing Emergency Services and Volunteer programs. His most recent position has been serving as the Seal Beach Detention Center (jail) coordinator.



During his career, Bowles has received numerous commendations including the Medal of Merit, Lifesaving Award, and is a past Mothers Against Drunk Driving Award recipient.



“I am both humbled and honored to be promoted to Commander at the Seal Beach Police Department. Seal Beach has always been a place I call home and I look forward to serving both the community of Seal Beach and the members of the Seal Beach Police Department as the Support Services Commander,” Bowles said.