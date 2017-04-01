It is nearly time for the 43rd annual Run Seal Beach®. Race day is Saturday, April 8, 2017 with the Kids 1K Fun Run beginning at 7:30 am. The 5K/10K run wave starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K walk starts at 8:05 a.m. The race start line is at the Seal Beach Community Center at 151 Marina Drive, Seal Beach, CA 90740. Supervision is provided for children who are registered for the 1K Fun Run at our Kids Fun Zone at the pier area while parents race.



The Kids 1K Fun Run™ is filling up fast. For safety, if your child is not registered, we ask you not have them participate. The Run cannot be responsible for your child’s safety nor provide access to the Kids Fun Zone™. The 1K Fun Run begins at 7:30 a.m. from the intersection of 1st and Marina Drive. This concludes before the actual Finish Line of the 5K/10K in the western most segment of Eisenhower Park. This is the location of the Kids Fun Zone. There will be games and popsicles for the little ones. Michelle Samuelson, director says, “we have everything for any kid, we even ensure a ‘nut free zone’ for those with allergies.” Register now at www.RunSealBeach.com.



The entire event is filling up as well, and we encourage you to sign up now if you haven’t yet. All of the proceeds go back via the grant and awards program to local booster clubs, programs, recreation, our cities and sister non-profit organizations. All of the events, the 1K Kids Fun Run, the adult 5K/10K run and walk begin in the same location, the intersection of 1st and Marina Drive. Be sure to give yourself plenty of time to get set up and to get your child in position for the 1K Fun Run. The finish line for the 5K/10K is about midway through the intersection of Main and Ocean. Be sure to cross both the start and the finish timing mats so your run is appropriately chip timed. Your chip is in your bib, so if you are not wearing your bib, you will not receive a time.



Registration pickup for all events (including the Kids 1K Fun Run) is at the Marina Center – 151 Marina Drive. Registration pick up is available on Friday April 7th, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. and then on race morning April 8th, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. You are strongly encouraged to pick up your race packet on Friday. If you have been registered on a team, your team captain will have already received the packets for all runners registered under that team earlier in the week. If you are on a team with 10 or fewer, you will need to pick up your packet at registration.



For the first time ever, finisher medals will be given to all 5K/10K Run and 5K Walk participants. Place awards are given to the top three (3) finishers in each of 18 divisions with special awards for overall event champions of the 5K and 10K Runs. Overall top Male and Female awards are also given. The first/top Seal Beach Male and Female to finish each of the 5K and 10K Runs will each receive a special award. Ribbons are given to all children participating in the Kids’ 1K Fun Run.



Residents and visitors should be aware that during race day, there will be extensive no parking zones that will encompass much of the race route. These no parking zones will include all of Ocean from 1st through 10th Street, most of 1st Street and a large section of Electric and Main. Please be aware of these no parking signs as towing of vehicles will begin at 3 a.m. on April 8th.



Old Town Seal Beach is a small beach community and parking is limited. We recommend that you arrive early, car pool, get dropped off or Uber in on Saturday morning and pick up your packet on Friday night, if possible. Free parking is available in the beach lots during race times; however, please avoid parking in business or private lots as those spaces are for patrons only. Below are some parking suggestions:



· Pier Parking Lot – On Ocean Blvd at Main Street. Park here and walk to start line (about 6 blocks). Since the race finishes at the Pier, this is the best Parking Area.



· First Street Parking Lot – At the corner of Ocean Blvd and First St. You will not be able to access this lot after 7:30 a.m..Must arrive early.



· 8th Street Parking Lot – At the corner of Central and 8th by the Fire Station (about 6 blocks from start line, 3 blocks from finish line).



· Street Parking – Do not block fire hydrants, driveways or entryways.



· Overflow parking – Pumpkin Patch Lot, 6701 PCH, Long Beach (enter off of Studebaker Rd) NOTE: This is .6 miles to the start line and 1.3 miles from the finish line.



· 5th & Marina – Convenient runner drop off location



Street Closure Information is below and approximate:



1) Marina Bridge - Closed from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.



2) First Street - from Trailer Park to Marina Drive – 6 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.



3) First Street - from Marina Drive to Ocean Avenue – 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.



4) Ocean Avenue - from First Street to 7th Street - 7:15 a.m. – 10 a.m.



5) Ocean Avenue - from 7th Street to Electric & Landing – 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.



6) Seal Beach Blvd - from Electric to PCH - 7:15 a.m. – 9 a.m.



7) Seal Beach Blvd - From PCH to Westminster - 1 Lane of westbound traffic side will close but open to through traffic in other lanes to PCH.



8) Westminster Blvd - From Seal Beach Blvd to River Trail Input - 1 lane of southbound traffic side will close but open to through traffic in other lanes.



9) Intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Blvd - will be closed from 8:05a.m. - 8:15 a.m.



If any questions arise, please contact the Seal Beach Police Department at (562) 799-4100. Please direct registration questions to registration@runsealbeach.com.



The entire Run Seal Beach family would like to wish the 5K-10K runners/walkers and the 1K fun-run children a safe race day while promoting our community’s health and fitness. For more information, please refer to www.runsealbeach.com See you at the Start Line!



Deb Machen is board secretary of Run Seal Beach.