Run Seal Beach honored four Seal Beach residents with the William Ayres award this week. Pictured from left to right are: Abraham Wallander, 15, male winner of the 5K, Nora Zajzon, 13, female winner of the 5K, RSB Board Secretary Deb Machen, Brook Mabe, female winner of the 10K, William Ayres, Mayor Mike Varipapa, and Michelle Samuelson. Not shown: Noe Hernandez, male winner of the 10K.