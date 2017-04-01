In spite of a looming threat of rain throughout race day, Run Seal Beach has once again produced a fun-filled and successful event to benefit local fitness programs and services. Greg Phillips, Board President said, “We had a smooth running race from start to finish and it couldn’t have happened without each and every participant, from the runners and walkers to our ardent Board members, team leaders, sponsors, vendors and hundreds of volunteers.”



The run had a few new additions this year that were met with a great deal of enthusiasm. For the first time in the history of Run Seal Beach, finish medals were given to all 5K/10K Run and 5K Walk participants. Thousands of people could be seen walking around town donning their medals after the race.



The addition of a photo backdrop on the pier apron was a huge hit with runners and spectators alike. A life-size cut out poster of Sammy the Seal was all the rage in the Kid’s Fun Zone. Kids were lined up to have their photo taken with the likeness of the Run Seal Beach Mascot.



Of course, this beloved community run would not be possible without our generous sponsors. The Run Seal Beach Board would like to thank all of our sponsors by name for their continued support of the run:



Event Partner - The City of Seal Beach; Platinum Sponsor – The Bernadette Family; Gold Sponsors – Clean Energy, Fresh Cut Creative and Scan; Silver Sponsors – F & M Bank and AES; and Bronze Sponsors – DTS, Shey Harding Executive Search, Bay Hardware, Phillips Steel, Automotive Excellence, Sea Air FCU, Anytime Fitness, Fit Bar, Alamitos Eye Care, Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, Seal Beach Lions, Richards| Watson|Gershon Attorneys at Law, Kind Bar, Blaster Web Services, TruMoo, Wicorek Family Dentistry, Calcopa, Sun Newspapers, News Enterprise, Shaw & Blasi LLP, Dekra-Lite and Ned’s Produce.



The core charter of Run Seal Beach is to raise funds and awareness for recreation or fitness programs and services to benefit the greater Seal Beach Community including Rossmoor and Los Alamitos.



In 2016, Run Seal Beach awarded $135,000 to 72 organizations that encompassed a wide range of community program needs. Since 2003, RSB has given back over $1.4 million to our community, representing more than 114 organizations through the years, touching thousands of residents, students, servicemen and those who are served by our community.



The grant process is open now, and any health or fitness related organization is encouraged to apply. The total amount of grants to be awarded this year is not yet known. To be eligible to apply, the applicant must be: based in the contiguous Los Alamitos School District and be requesting funds in support of recreation fitness programs or services. The definition of recreation is “refreshment by means of some pastime, agreeable exercise, or the like. It may also be a pastime, diversion, exercise, or other resource affording relaxation and enjoyment.”



In addition, the requesting organization must be IRS recognized as a non-profit or service organization and provide a letter of determination. Finally, all grant applicants must also provide a detailed costing for requests. This documentation may be in the form of catalogue pricing, quotes or some other format. Scholarship requests must be supported with documentation as to the scholarship process used to award them.



For more information about the grant process or any aspect of the race, visit www.runsealbeach.com. See you next year!