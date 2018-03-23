Surrounded by luminaries and many long serving members, the Rossmoor Woman’s Club celebrated its 60th anniversary this week at the Long Beach Grand Hotel.



Beverly Rigney, Chairperson of the Diamond Anniversary, also served as Mistress of Ceremonies for the event.



“As we celebrate our 60th Anniversary, let us remember those talented women who had the wisdom, energy and foresight to create an organization that has withstood the test of time and continues to grow and flourish,” said the group’s program mission statement.



Throughout the luncheon, Rigney introduced a number of high profile guests who lauded the organization and its members.



“You have so many more years ahead of you to grow and I hope the service you give to your community will be appreciated and I’m sure that we will be willing to receive the leadership and wonderful work done by your organization, said Toby Kahan, president of the California Woman’s Club.



Kahan then offered a toast to the Rossmoor Woman’s Club and presented the club with a special certificate marking the anniversary.



Pam Ament, 2nd Vice President, also presented a certificate to the club and wished the club another 60 years of service.



“I’ve met so many of you and what a great club,” said Maryellen Yarc, President of the Orange District of the CFWC. She said the Orange County district is made up of 22 clubs and “yours (the RWC) is one of the brightest stars in our district.”



Marcia Willet, Dean of the Orange District, praised the club for its newsletter and “I’m really amazed at all of your wonderful work.”



“It’s an honor to be here,” said Dr. Sherry Kropp, the superintendent of the Los Alamitos Unified School District, who has recently been named the Orange County Superintendent of the Year. “I am living the dream, I love this job and I am most passionate about it.”



She reminded the ladies that “you really can make a difference. We can all make a difference. There is so much research out there about how one single adult can have on the life of a child,” said Kropp.



“Just spend time with young people. Be their advocate. Let



your eyes light up when they walk in the room. They will see that, and it might make a difference in their day,” she added.



“It’s an honor to do this work,” said Kropp as she paid tribute to the RWC and its members for all the good work they do for the community.



Following a host of brief speeches, the club held its general membership meeting and gave awards to various members of the club for service and membership loyalties.



As a final act, everyone in attendance stood to honor a member of the RWC whom has been active almost as long as the club has existed.



Charlotte Robertson walked up to the front under her own power and proudly accepted the club’s applause for celebrating her 100th birthday.



Smiling, Robertson said it has been a distinct honor for her to be a member of the RWC for so many years as the sharp minded centenarian accepted the applause then slowly walked to the back of the room after which the ladies cut their special cake (designed and donated by Lina LoBasso and presented by Maggie Paul).



In addition to Rigney, Loretta Bartlett, Del Clark, Susan Denley, Sue Owen, Maggie Paul and Cindy Regan served on the Diamond Anniversary Committee.