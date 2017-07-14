Once again the ladies of Rossmoor Woman’s Club have been busy packing backpacks for our vets. Sheri Mansfield delivered the loaded packs after she, Ellen Odell, Robin Elliott and Louise Newald packed most of them with toiletries for men, a few for women and some were left empty so recipients could fill them on their own. Sheri was able to present one to a disabled vet in his wheelchair, while in the volunteer office.



The VA and Fisher House, both in Long Beach, are among the many charities supported by RWC.



According to the Fisher House Foundation website, “Fisher House Foundation is best known for a network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment.”



The Long Beach VA Medical Center campus is located at 5901 E. Seventh St., ing Long Beach. The Emergency Department is open 24/7. Primary care is available 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., daily. For more information, call 562-826-8000 or 562-826-8000.



Additional charities include: Bethune Transitional Center, Casa Youth Shelter, Harbour Are Halfway Houses, Precious Life Shelter, Ronald McDonal House and so many more. If you are intrested in “giving back” to your community while enjoying new friends, please give the Rossmoor Woman’s Club your consideration. Our monthly meetings are held at The Grand in Long Beach on the second Wednesday. No meetings are held during July and August. You can reach us at: 562-810-7139 or rossmoorwomansclub.com.



You need not live in Rossmoor to become a member. Our membership incudes women from Long Beach, Seal Beach and other close communities.