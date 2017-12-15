Cmdr. Kelly Flynn, of Rossmoor, recently met his daughter for the first time during the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan’s (CVN 76), homecoming to Commander, Fleet Activities in Yokosuka, Japan, after a scheduled patrol. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group conducted 87 days of strike group operations in the Western Pacific, including the waters south of Japan, the Philippine Sea and the South China Sea.



The Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force, which protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.