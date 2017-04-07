Wells Fargo Advisors is proud to announce that local Financial Advisor Marah B. Fineberg-Kuck, CFP® CRPC has been chosen to be a 2017 FIVE STAR Wealth Manager. Marah, a local Rossmoor resident and director on the board for the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, is being recognized for the fifth time in her career with this award (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017).



Five Star Professional partnered with Los Angeles magazine to find wealth managers who satisfy 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria that are associated with wealth managers who provide quality services to their clients.



“Marah has once again been selected as a Five Star Wealth Manager—5th year running! Marah provides her clients with sound financial guidance, unique solutions, and unmatched service. Marah guides her clients through the various stages of life and is there to advise, counsel, and guide through these critical stages. We are honored to have Marah as part of the Wells Fargo Advisors office in Long Beach, CA.” said Wally Luciano, branch manager Long Beach Wells Fargo Advisors.



“Being recognized for five years in the LA Magazine is amazing and humbling. My passion to empower and educate my clients with finances and every-day-know-how while loving what I do is a dream come true,” said Marah Fineberg-Kuck upon being notified by her manager, Wally Luciano about Marah’s selection for the “Five Star Wealth Managers” award, which is an important milestone of her professional history. Marah takes this recognition as an opportunity to inspire her colleagues and to strengthen her clients’ professional affirmation of her — capturing and upholding this honor for many years to come.