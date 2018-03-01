cRossmoor Elementary Principal Amy Belsha recently announced that Jeremy Overstreet is the recipient of the school’s 2018 Hero of the Heart award for his extensive service over the past six years. In a recent presentation to the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board, Belsha said Overstreet, a parent of two Rossmoor students, is “devoted to volunteering, always helping our school, and loves being a part of his children’s learning.”



Overstreet has worked in the classrooms of his children, as well as assisting in events such as Come Walk in My Shoes and the annual carnival. In addition, he has been co-chairperson for the school Fit-A-Thon fundraiser for the past five years to help ensure all Rossmoor fifth-graders could attend Outdoor Science School.



“Here at Rossmoor we all know we can count on Mr. Overstreet for just about anything,” Belsha told the board. “We are blessed to have him as part of our Rossmoor family.’



In accepting the award, Overstreet said, “I’m constantly greeted by kids who I may have only spent one year in class with, but they greet me with a smile that tells me that I’ve made a positive impact on their life. Being able to put a smile on my kids, their classmates and the staff of Rossmoor is why I volunteer.”



Robert Ostmann works for Los Alamitos Unified School District.