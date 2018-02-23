For the Sun



Rosie Ritchie has been honored with her induction into the Re/Max Hall of Fame. The Re/Max Hall of Fame recognizes Realtors who have demonstrated consistent professionalism and productivity. Ritchie has been a Realtor with Re/Max College Park Realty in Seal Beach for the past 15 years.



RE/MAX honors Associates and their accomplishments with four Career Awards: Hall of Fame, Lifetime Achievement, Circle of Legends and Luminary of Distinction.



Ritchie, secretary of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, has also run the Miss Seal Beach Pageant for the past five years and created The annual Band on the Sand event held in Seal Beach on July 3 each year. This event has become a community tradition entertaining thousands.



A written statement issued by Re/Max said, “Congratulations Rosie, happy to have you in the Re/Max College Park family and look forward to seeing your business continue to grow.”



