Mary Wilson Library in Seal Beach is launching new activities that include movie matinees, classes on coding and playdates with robots.



On Saturdays in December (except for Dec. 16), the library will show family-friendly movies for free. Chairs will be provided but visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets, pillows, lawn chairs and snacks. All movies will start at 2 p.m.



The movie schedule is:



Dec. 2: Emoji Movie (PG)



Dec. 9: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG-13)



Dec. 23: Dunkirk (PG-13)



Dec. 30: Nut Job 2 (PG)

Coding Classes for Children



On Nov. 30, children ages eight and older can learn basic programming but they don’t need a computer. Instead, they will learn programming logic by playing the game Code Master.



Players navigate a map to collect power crystals and make it to the Portal.



Children younger than eight years old may play with guardian assistance. The coding play date lasts from 4-6 p.m.



On Dec. 12, 21 and 28, children ages six and older can learn coding skills by playing with Ozobots. Ozobots are described as the world’s smallest programmable robots. The play dates are from 4-6 p.m. and will have a different theme every week.



Mathobotix Bytes & Bots Labs will be hosting a “Codologie” trial class at the library on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 2-4 p.m. for students ages 9 to 14.



The lab, which has locations in Los Alamitos and Irvine, will have teams code a holiday-themed project using computer programming and application development. Participants need to bring a laptop or tablet. Note, class size limited to 21 participants. Register by emailing ocpl.sealbeach@occr.ocgov.com.

Storytime Hiatus



Also of note, Storytime is on hiatus for the month of December but there will be playtime on Mondays (except for Dec. 25) and Tuesdays all month long at 10:30 a.m.



“I’d like to keep the routine and connections that families have made with one another intact over the break so we’re offering an hour of playtime with a revolving activity during the morning Storytime hour,” Children’s Librarian Jenna Kanter wrote in an email.



Self-directed activities will vary each week and will include: themed coloring sheets, Dilly Dot marker painting, Playdough, puppets, and building with blocks.



All programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Mary Wilson Library.



For more information visit: www.ocpl.org/libloc/sb.