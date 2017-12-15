Itzler recognized during Christmas Holiday Luncheon



For the Sun



Rossmoor Los Alamitos Republican Women Federated, which serves northwest Orange County and greater Long Beach, held its annual Christmas holiday luncheon at the Cypress Courtyard Marriott on Saturday, Dec. 9.



During the festive celebration, President Nancy Hathcock announced that Publicity Chair Robin Itzler was selected by the club’s board of directors as this year’s Woman of Distinction.



“Robin plays an instrumental role in promoting the club’s many community activities,” said Hathcock.



“From political events to helping veterans in need at the Long Beach VA Hospital Fisher House to aiding unwed mothers at the Los Alamitos Precious Life Shelter, our club is very active in the local community. In addition, Robin also writes and designs our newsletter and flyers, which also help to promote events,” said Hathcock.



Itzler received a certificate, Make America Great Again T-shirt, red, white and blue tote bag recognizing the Donald Trump/Mike Pence inauguration and also a bouquet of flowers.



“I am honored that they selected me to be the 2017 Woman of Distinction,” said Itzler.



“The club is filled with members who devote a lot of time and energy to improving our region, state and country. And we have fun, too,” said Itzler.