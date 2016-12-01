The annual Seal Beach Christmas Parade will take place at 7 p.m., Friday Dec. 2. The Seal Beach Police Department will be diverting traffic on Pacific Coast Highway and closing several streets to vehicular traffic for the parade. Eastbound Pacific Coast Highway will be closed at Main Street and traffic will be diverted to northbound Bolsa Avenue.



Motorists will be directed to continue on Bolsa Avenue, back to Seal Beach Boulevard and back to Pacific Coast Highway.



Motorists can also choose to turn south onto Balboa Street from Bolsa Avenue in order to access Pacific Coast Highway. This closure will begin at approximately 6:45 p.m. and resume to normal operations around 10 p.m.



West Bound Pacific Coast Highway traffic will be restricted, closed intermittently and heavily congested from Seal Beach Boulevard to Fifth Street. This will last from approximately 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 4 p.m. and concluding at approximately 10 p.m. Ocean Avenue will be closed between Eighth Street and 10th Street. This closure will begin at 4 p.m. and end at approximately 9:30 p.m. Both Electric Avenue and Central Avenue will be closed between Eighth Street and 10th Street. These closures will begin at 4 p.m. and end at approximately 9:30 p.m.