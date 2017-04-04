The Annual Classic Car Show is the showcase event for the City of Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, with over 500 classic cars on display all along Main Street.



Main Street will be closed between Pacific Coast Highway and Ocean Avenue, Ocean Avenue between 10th and Eighth Street, Central Avenue between 10th Street and Eighth Street and Electric Avenue between 10th Street and Eighth Street.



On the day of the show, Saturday, April 29, the streets will close at 5 a.m. The cars will enter the show via Ocean Avenue, Central Avenue and Electric Avenue starting at 6 a.m. The show is open to the public from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. At that time, the show is over and the streets will reopen.



Parking for the general public will be on the grounds of the Seal Beach Naval Weapons station. Entry to the Naval Weapons Station parking area is on Seal Beach Boulevard, south of Pacific Coast Highway.



Do not go to the Main Gate or to the gate on Westminster Boulevard.



If you need additional information, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 562-799-0179.