Janine arrived at Interval House terrified for her life and for the lives of her two young children.



After suffering years of abuse from her husband, Janine had finally found safety and refuge at Interval House – our local crisis shelter that Janine credits for saving her life.



Today, Janine, a long-time Seal Beach community leader, never fails to think of the place she once called home so many years ago.



“I remember so well the days when I would look into my children’s eyes and see fear and uncertainty; there was a time when we could not even imagine a tomorrow,” Janine says. “Interval House helped us – and so many other families – emerge from the darkness and live a life of beauty and purpose.”



“I always love to invite our local residents to come and meet the families at Interval House because it’s so hard to think of families living in a shelter in fear for their lives, during this time of year,” she adds.



“But when I see the faces of the women and children at Interval House, I see hope. Hope for a life filled with love, happiness and a safe New Year for their families – the things we all dream of.”



Seal Beach was the birthplace and has been home of Interval House since 1979, when it opened its first small, three-bedroom emergency shelter.



Over the years, Interval House has grown into a nationally recognized domestic violence program with shelters, transitional housing and service sites in many surrounding cities in Orange County and Long Beach.



For Janine and the thousands of others who have called Interval House home during the holidays, their wish is to give back to the place that saved their lives.



“There’s nothing that I love more than thinking of Interval House during this time of year, and reminding my friends and fellow community residents that if you’re going to support a charity at year’s end, there is no better place than our own local shelter that started right here nearly 40 years ago,” Janine says.



“I am so hopeful that our local community will continue to share their spirit of generosity with the many women and children who desperately need the love, joy, and support that your donation would provide,” she adds. “Your donation goes directly to the women and children of Interval House. I know – I’m a living example of how it can change your life.”



There are many opportunities to help the women and children of Interval House this holiday season, including adopting a family or making a financial contribution.



The most in-demand items are gift cards for grocery or retail stores such as Target and Walmart, which offer families a special opportunity to personally handpick the items they most need to start their new lives. All donations made to Interval House are tax deductible.



Donations may be sent to: Interval House Holiday Gift, Attn: Carol Williams, P.O. Box 3356, Seal Beach CA 90740. Or, you may stop by the Interval House office at 6615 E. Pacific Coast Hwy, Suite 170, Long Beach 90803. For more information, please call 562-594-9492.