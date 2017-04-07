Steven Remery has been named Associate Publisher of the Orange County Neighborhood Newspapers, Inc., which consists of 10 weekly community newspapers, and Publisher of this newspaper. Remery has been with OCNN, Inc. for nearly four years and has previously held the titles of Interim General Manager, Advertising Director, and Advertising Account Manager.



“I’m excited and enthusiastic to continue to work with the vibrant communities our newspapers cover. I’m looking forward to meeting new people in the community, and I’m certain our excellent staff will assist me with this transition.”



Remery is also on the Board of Directors of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce.