The American Red Cross will honor Seal Beach resident Richard “Dick” Stone at the Orange County Heroes Luncheon at Hotel Irvine, May 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Stone will be recognized with the Services to the Armed Forces Award for his work with the Special Forces Home for Christmas Fund. Since 2003, Stone has helped over 650 Marines return home for the holidays, and his goal this year is to send more than 150 Marines home.



The Red Cross serving Orange County Heroes Luncheon is a way to honor inspirational community members and to give our profound thanks to those who perhaps wouldn’t otherwise be recognized. It’s all about celebrating people who have made our region a better place.



“Our luncheon recognizes ordinary people who do extraordinary things in the cities throughout Orange County,” said Linda E. Voss, CEO, American Red Cross Desert to the Sea Region. “It is our honor to recognize Dick for embodying the spirit of the Red Cross.” Along with the Services to the Armed Forces Award, the Red Cross will honor six additional heroes who reflect the mission, vision and values of the organization.



Tickets and sponsor opportunities are still available. Proceeds from the Heroes Luncheon will help the Red Cross respond to disasters big and small. For more information, contact Guinevere Endter at guinevere.endter@redcross.org.