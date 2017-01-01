The rains of January are bringing flooding to some areas of Seal Beach. The National Weather Service reports that California gets 35 to 50 percent of its rain during January, February and March.
About Us | Advertise | *News Alert* | Contact Us |
Seal Beach, CA7 day Forecast
58° F Overcast
Rain brings flooding to Seal Beach Photos By Robert Goldberg | Thu, Jan 12 2017 10:48 AM
Rate This Article 0 vote(s)
Average Vote 0/5
Average Vote 0/5
Latest NewsMost Recommended Articles
Sun Newspapers | 216 Main Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740 | Phone: 562-430-7555 | Fax: 562-430-3469 | info@sunnews.org | Site Feedback | Corporate