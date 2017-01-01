[x]close

Rain brings flooding to Seal Beach
Rain brings flooding to Seal Beach Photos By Robert Goldberg | Thu, Jan 12 2017 10:48 AM

The rains of January are bringing flooding to some areas of Seal Beach. The National Weather Service reports that California gets 35 to 50 percent of its rain during January, February and March.

