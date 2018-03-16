For the Sun



Project SEEK’s The Event, McGaugh Elementary School’s largest fundraiser of the year, is set for Saturday, March 24, at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach. The Event is presented by Project SEEK, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting enrichment education at McGaugh.



By providing funding for the Art Lab Teacher, Innovation Lab Instructor and Media Center Aide, Project SEEK makes it possible for the more than 800 students of McGaugh to benefit from these Art and Technology programs as part of their regular curriculum.



Because of Project SEEK and its dedication to continuing this Art and Technology education, students are currently being exposed to STEM-based learning, including coding and programming. Project SEEK knows how to throw a great party while raising much-needed funds for McGaugh.



Last year’s Event attracted over 200 guests and raised close to $100,000. Like last year, this year’s attendees will have plenty of opportunities to win big – whether it be during the Silent Auction, the Live Auction, or one of the incredible Specialty Raffles. Some of this year’s “big ticket” items include: a deluxe penthouse in Austin, a social membership to Old Ranch Country Club, a gourmet dinner party for ten friends, a Catalina getaway, or a reserved front row parking spot at McGaugh.



This year, the Event will again feature a specialty jewelry raffle with an original piece donated by Beach City Jewelers. The owners have custom designed a gorgeous rose gold, diamond pendant necklace. Also, you’ve got to see the adorable ten-week-old mini goldendoodle puppy who will be going home with the highest bidder.



You won’t be able to put her down. Last, but not least, you’ll be sure to want tickets to win the brand new 2018 T-SPORT golf cart.



This street-legal vehicle comes fully loaded and can be yours right away! Raffle tickets for the golf cart can be purchased at the ticket website, and the winner does not have to be present to win. Whether you walk away with auction and raffle items or not, all Event guests will leave winners – with bodies and hearts full from the delicious food, drink, music and sense of community and from knowing you have made a difference to Seal Beach’s own home school. So book the babysitter and purchase your ticket today.



Come see what everyone is talking about. All are invited to attend, and donations are greatly appreciated. Tickets are on sale now, at www.bidpal.net/theevent2018 Your $85 includes dinner, dessert, and a night you won’t soon forget! You can also bid securely online through BidPal! For more information, please contact The Event chairs, Jen Rohdenburg (jennifernbright@yahoo.com) or Corrie Hooykaas (corriebelz@yahoo.com).