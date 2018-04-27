Organizers report that McGaugh Elementary’s largest annual fundraiser, The Event, which took place on March 24, was a success, raising more than $100,000 for school enrichment programs. Two hundred parents and faculty members came together to raise money for the art and technology programs that are an integral part of what makes McGaugh such an exceptional place for students to learn.



The Event took place at Old Ranch Country Club and was themed, “Meet Me In The Tropics”. It was a fun-filled night of dinner, drinks, dancing and fundraising through a silent and live auction.



The night also included a specialty raffle for a custom-made necklace by Beach City Jewelers, a golf cart raffle, innovative mobile bidding, a specialty drink generously provided by 320 Main and photo booth supplied by Snappy Camper. The golf cart raffle was won by the Rohdenburg family, who generously donated a golf cart for staff use on the McGaugh campus.



Project SEEK, the parent-driven non-profit group that organizes The Event and raises money throughout the school year for McGaugh’s enrichment programs, issued a thank you to local sponsors: Fresh Cut Creative, mac-fusion, Jennifer Rohdenburg Real Estate, iBank, DOJO, Farmers Insurance, Chad Charron of Boulevard GMC, Buick, and Cadillac, Sun & News Enterprise. Project SEEK is grateful to the sponsors, along with the countless local business and families who donated items to our silent and live auctions, without whom The Event would not be possible.



For more information about Project SEEK, contact Project SEEK President Leanne Voigt at leannevoigt98@gmail.com.