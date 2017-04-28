On Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Seal Beach Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will hold a prescription drug take back event at the main entrance to Leisure World. Bring your pills for disposal to the Leisure World Retirement Community front gate at 13533 Seal Beach Blvd. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.



This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.



Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards. For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 29th Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website.