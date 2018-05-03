Ever heard of pickleball?



Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a Wiffle Ball, over a net.



Supporters of pickleball said the sport is coming to the AIM Sportsplex, 1718 Apollo Court in Seal Beach.



According to Marilyn Cicerone, there will be a ribbon cutting event to mark the sports move to Seal Beach on Friday, May 4 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the AIM Sportsplex.



She said the event is free and open to the public.



For more information, contact Billy Hilliard at 562-344-3130.