[x]close

use comma(,) if mutliple email addresses i.e(friend@domain.com, friend2@domain.com)

HomeLatest NewsPickleball coming to Seal Beach AIM Sportsplex
Pickleball coming to Seal Beach AIM Sportsplex For The Sun | Thu, May 03 2018 12:02 AM

Ever heard of pickleball?

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a Wiffle Ball, over a net.

Supporters of pickleball said the sport is coming to the AIM Sportsplex, 1718 Apollo Court in Seal Beach.

According to Marilyn Cicerone, there will be a ribbon cutting event to mark the sports move to Seal Beach on Friday, May 4 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the AIM Sportsplex.

She said the event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Billy Hilliard at 562-344-3130.

Rate This Article 0 vote(s)
Average Vote 0/5
Leave Comment
Name
Email

(will not be published)
Comment(s)

Sun Newspapers | 216 Main Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740 | Phone: 562-430-7555 | Fax: 562-430-3469 | info@sunnews.org | Site Feedback | Corporate