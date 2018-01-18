Maple

Maple, a mixed terrier, is about 8 or 10 years old. She lives in Garden Grove, but visits Seal Beach daily.

f you have pictures of your pet(s) or you with your pet(s), please e-mail them to the Sun Newspapers. Include your pet’s name, age and breed.

Also include your pet’s city of residence and a phone number in case we have questions. Pet photos will be published in the Sun Newspapers on a first come, first served basis. Only one picture per pet will be published. Send photos as attached jpg files by e-mail to editor@sunnews.org.