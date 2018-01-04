Alan Barr is pictured here with his dog Latte’ at Pa’s Pumkin Patch in Long Beach. “I take my dog with me practically everywhere and he loves barking at the roller coaster there when it goes by, so I asked the ride operator if I could get a picture of him in the coaster. I leaned in for the shot and Latte’ turned his head up to give me a kiss of appreciation,” Barr says.

