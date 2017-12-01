Parking Town Hall set for Dec. 7



The city of Seal Beach will host a town hall meeting on parking on Thursday, Dec. 7, 6 to 8:30 p.m., in the City Council Chambers at 211 8th St. District One CouncilwomanEllery Deaton will be joined by members of the Police and Finance departments to discuss the future of parking plans throughout Seal Beach. Topics will include the city’s current parking permit processes and the modernization of parking enforcement.



Email your questions or concerns to Parking@sealbeachca.gov. For more information, contact Commander Steve Bowles at 562-799-4100 ext. 1127.