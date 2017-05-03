Original Parts Group, Inc., which has been manufacturing and retailing GM restoration parts for more than three decades, hosted a Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce mixer on April 20. Pictured here are Chamber members enjoying refreshments and conversation amid vintage cars at the OPG shop at 1770 Saturn Way in Seal Beach.
Original Parts Group hosts Chamber mixer Staff Report | Wed, May 03 2017 01:02 PM
